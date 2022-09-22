Kearse (knee) did not participate during the Cowboys' practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kearse is still working his way back from a sprained MCL in his left knee suffered in Week 1. The starting strong safety should have two more practices to fully suit up before Monday's game against the Giants, though it's likely that he will continue to sit out given his initial 2-to-4 recovery timetable. In his stead, free safety Malik Hooker played 100 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps alongside Donovan Wilson in Week 2, and the two will likely play similar roles once again in Week 3.