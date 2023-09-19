Kearse recorded two solo tackles, an interception and a pass deflection in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.
Kearse was able to snatch his first interception of the season in Week 2, picking off Zach Wilson early in the fourth quarter, matching his interception total from 2022. Through two contests, the safety has registered nine tackles, a pass deflection and an interception.
