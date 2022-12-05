Kearse (shoulder) is active for Sunday's contest versus the Colts.
A shoulder injury didn't allow Kearse to log a full session during Week 13 prep, with all three practice reports listing him as a limited participant. Still, the issue won't stop him from suiting up Sunday, when he'll be aiming to add to his 47 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery in eight previous appearances on the campaign.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Questionable but expected to play•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Picks up shoulder issue•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Leads team with five tackles•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: First sack of season•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Jayron Kearse: Out Sunday•