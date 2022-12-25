Kearse recorded three tackles (two solo) and added an interception and a fumble recovery in Saturday's win over the Eagles.

The Dallas defense generated four takeaways in total, and Kearse led the way with a pick on the first play of the second quarter and a recovery of a Gardner Minshew fumble late in the third, with both turnovers setting up Cowboys touchdowns. Kearse won't match the triple-digit tackles he piled up last season, but his 67 (and counting) in 2022 is the second-best total of his career, and the veteran safety remains a key part of an aggressive and opportunistic defense.