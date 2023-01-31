Kearse recorded 77 tackles (55 solo), including two sacks, while adding five passes defended with an interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games in 2022.

The veteran safety posted strong numbers, but they paled in comparison to his 101-tackle campaign from the year before. Instead it was Donovan Wilson who took a lead role in Dan Quinn's scheme among the Cowboys' safeties, with Kearse and Malik Hooker delivering more modest IDP production. Wilson's a free agent this offseason however, and if he heads elsewhere, Kearse could be in position to take a run at triple-digit tackles again in 2023.