Kearse recorded 72 tackles (48 solo) including 1.5 sacks while adding one interception on four passes defended over 16 regular-season games in 2023.

The 29-year-old has become a dependable option on the back end in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme, with the three highest tackle totals of his career coming during his three seasons with Dallas. Kearse hasn't seen enough snaps the last couple campaigns to be a true IDP asset though, and the potential departure of Quinn could leave his role in limbo heading into 2024.