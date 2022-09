Kearse (knee) is listed as out for Week 3 at the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kearse sustained a sprained MCL in Week 1 versus Tampa Bay, and he'll now need to sit out a second consecutive week as he recovers. He'll probably need to practice in some capacity next week if there's to be any hope of him suiting up for Week 4 versus Washington, but in the meantime, Malik Hooker will continue to start alongside Donovan Wilson in Kearse's absence.