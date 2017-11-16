Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Absent from practice Thursday
Heath (concussion) won't practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Heath confined to the sideline for the second straight practice while he remains in the concussion protocol, it's looking increasingly unlikely that he'll be available to play Sunday against the Eagles. Heath's absence would open up a starting role at safety for rookie Xavier Woods, who registered four tackles and his first career interception in the Week 10 loss to the Falcons.
