Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Back at practice
Heath (stinger) was back at practice with the first-team defense Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
He got some limited reps with the second-team unit Tuesday, but Heath appeared to be fully recovered from his stinger Wednesday. He'll slot in as a starting safety for the Cowboys this season alongside Xavier Woods.
