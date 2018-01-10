Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Career year in 2017
Heath finished the regular season with 71 tackles (63 solo), three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 15 games.
The tackles and picks were career highs for Heath, who got his first chance at a regular starting job in the NFL with somewhat mixed results. His high ratio of solo tackles is a testament to his hard-hitting ways in the open field, but it also shows a lack of foot speed that made him a step or two later to the ball than his teammates. With younger safeties like Xavier Woods pushing for bigger roles in 2018, Heath could find it difficult to hang onto his starting spot.
