Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Heath (shoulder) is "likely to play" during Sunday's game against the Texans, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heath was forced out of Dallas' Week 4 matchup against the Lions due to a shoulder stinger, but the injury appears minor. If Heath is able to fully suit up for Sunday's game, expect Kavon Frazier to revert to a backup role.

