Heath had nine tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble in Thursday's win over the Redskins.

The forced fumble was Heath's first of the season, though it was right on the sideline and went out of bounds without any chance for a recovery. The 27-year-old has 58 total tackles through 11 games and has six games with less than five tackles, making him an unreliable IDP option.

