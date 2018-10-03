Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Full practice Wednesday
Heath (neck) fully participated in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Heath left the Cowboys' Week 4 contest with a stinger, but his return to full practice bodes well for his status Sunday against the Texans. Expect the safety to be in there as he and the rest of Dallas' defense attempt to corral Deshaun Watson and the Texans. Heath has 17 total tackles on the year.
