Heath (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Cowboys went through a walkthrough rather than an actual practice, but Heath displayed an ability to handle every rep thrown his way. Nevertheless, his status should be watched in advance of Thursday's game against the Chargers, as logging a full session doesn't necessarily mean a player has passed through the entire concussion protocol.

