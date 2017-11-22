Heath (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Thursday's matchup with the Chargers.

Heath was listed as a full participant in practices throughout the week and was apparently removed from the concussion protocol, so he'll be ready to return from a one-game absence. Look for him to start at safety along with Byron Jones, which will likely result in Xavier Woods fading back into a reserve role.

