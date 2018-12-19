Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Having career year
Heath recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to the Colts, setting a new career high with 74 tackles on the season.
He's also chipped in one interception on four passes defended, and one forced fumble on the year. Heath doesn't do quite enough to land on the radar in most IDP formats, but he's been a steady presence in the Cowboys' secondary for the last couple of seasons.
