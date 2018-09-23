Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Heads to locker room
Heath left Sunday's game against Seattle with an ankle injury, Calvin Watkins of Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
During the Fox broadcast, Erin Andrews reported that the ankle got stepped on during a play, and Heath was seen walking to the locker room under his own power. He will get X-rays on the ankle and is questionable to return.
