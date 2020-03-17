Play

The Raiders and Heath agreed to terms of a contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Despite dealing with a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery in January, Heath totaled 63 tackles and seven pass breakups in 13 appearances last season. Throughout his seven-year career, he surpassed 60 tackles on four occasions, but he likely will have to compete with Erik Harris for a starting gig at strong safety in the Raiders' first campaign in Las Vegas.

More News
Our Latest Stories