Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Hooking up with Raiders
The Raiders and Heath agreed to terms of a contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Despite dealing with a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery in January, Heath totaled 63 tackles and seven pass breakups in 13 appearances last season. Throughout his seven-year career, he surpassed 60 tackles on four occasions, but he likely will have to compete with Erik Harris for a starting gig at strong safety in the Raiders' first campaign in Las Vegas.
