Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Inactive Sunday night
Heath (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, David Helman of the Cowboys' official sitereports.
This was expected, as Heath never practiced this week. Xavier Woods will get the start instead.
