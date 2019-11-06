Heath (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Heath was forced out of Monday's win over the Giants due to a laceration in his knee, the severity of which caused him to receive 12 stitches. The starting strong safety's limited session provides hope that he'll be able to retake the field without missing time, though he could need to upgrade to a full practice this week before being cleared to suit up versus Minnesota.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories