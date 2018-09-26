Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Limited Wednesday
Heath (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Heath suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but was able to return to the field after receiving X-rays. So far there's no reason to think that the 27-year-old's Week 4 status is in jeopardy, but he'll likely need to log a full participation in practice before suiting up.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Returns to field•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Heads to locker room•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Returning from ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Leaves practice early with ankle sprain•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Career year in 2017•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Snatches another INT in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...