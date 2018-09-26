Heath (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heath suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but was able to return to the field after receiving X-rays. So far there's no reason to think that the 27-year-old's Week 4 status is in jeopardy, but he'll likely need to log a full participation in practice before suiting up.

