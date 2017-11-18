Heath (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heath was originally expected to be ruled out following Friday's practice, but he is instead listed as questionable despite not practicing in any capacity this week. The 26-year-old seems unlikely to play given the situations, which would leave Xavier Woods to start at strong safety if he is ultimately ruled out.

