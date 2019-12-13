Play

Heath (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

There were whispers inside the Cowboys organization that Heath would require surgery to repair his shoulder injury, but that's no longer the case. The 28-year-old safety logged a full practice Thursday and all signs point to Heath taking the field for Sunday's matchup with the Rams.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories