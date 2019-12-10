Heath (shoulder) may require surgery to repair his injured labrum, but is still attempting to play and has participated in parts of practice this week, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Heath has been out for the Cowboys past two games, both of which were losses. Darian Thompson has filled in for Heath at safety, and should continue to do so if the latter is eventually unable to go in Week 15. A better picture of Heath's availability will likely be known later this week.