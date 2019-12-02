Play

Heath (shoulder) is a non-participant in Monday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heath sat out Thanksgiving Day's loss to the Bills due to a lingering shoulder injury, and he hasn't yet resumed practicing in any capacity. It looks as though the 28-year-old is trending toward missing Thursday's tilt against the Bears, in which case Darian Thompson would likely draw another start at strong safety.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories