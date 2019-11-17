Play

Heath (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

As expected, Heath will miss his first game since the 2017 season after being a limited participant in practice all week. In the veteran safety's stead, Darian Thompson is expected to take over at starting strong safety.

