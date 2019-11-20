Play

Heath (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heath missed Week 11's win over the Lions while nursing injuries in both shoulders, so Wednesday's unrestricted practice session is a notable step in the right direction. Barring any setbacks, it looks as though Heath is on track to draw his usual start against the Patriots on Sunday.

