Heath (shoulder) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Bills, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Heath shook off his shoulder injury ahead of this past Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but it looked like he aggravated the issue on multiple occasions during the contest. The 28-year-old safety was limited in practice all week. If Heath is ruled inactive before the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, Darian Thompson should handle the starting duties.