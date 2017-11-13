Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest
Heath is questionable to return to Sunday's game with a possible concussion, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Heath will have to go through the league's concussion protocol before he can return to the field. Depending on the severity of the diagnosis, Heath could be subject to further evaluation. Kavor Frazier is the likely candidate to take over Heath's safety spot for the time being.
