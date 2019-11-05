Heath did not return to Monday's 37-18 win over the Giants due to a knee issue, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Heath suffered a knee laceration while making a tackle during the second half's opening kickoff, for which he required 12 stitches. It remains to be seen whether the starting safety and special-teams captain will be forced to miss future game action. Count on Wednesday's first injury report of the week to shine some light on Heath's chances of suiting up Sunday versus Minnesota.