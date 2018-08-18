Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Returning from ankle injury
Heath (ankle) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bengals, Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Heath had been dealing with a sprained ankle throughout the week, but he'll be able to play through the minor issue Saturday as he nears full health. He's slated to start at strong safety next to Xavier Woods, with Kavon Frazier and Jameill Showers providing additional depth.
