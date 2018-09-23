Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Returns to field
Heath returned to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Heath left the field and received X-rays on his ankle, but has returned to Sunday's matchup. The 27-year-old will slot back in as the Cowboys' starting strong safety.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Heads to locker room•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Returning from ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Leaves practice early with ankle sprain•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Career year in 2017•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Snatches another INT in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Good to go for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3