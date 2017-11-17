Heath (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Heath will miss his first game since the 2014 season. The fifth-year pro has 40 tackles (35 solo) and one interception through nine games this campaign. For the time being, Xavier Woods will start at strong safety.

