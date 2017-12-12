Heath recorded 11 tackles and an interception in Sunday's win over the Giants.

It was his best performance of the year from an IDP perspective, and Heath now has career highs in tackles (61) and INTs (three) on the season, with all three picks coming in the last five games. The fifth-year player and first-year starter seems to be rising to the challenge of improved play from young safeties like Kevon Frazier and Xavier Woods behind him on the Cowboys depth chart.