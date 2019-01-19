Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Solid in 2018
Heath finished the regular season with a career-high 85 tackles, one interception on five passes defended, and one forced fumble.
The 27-year-old safety continues to do yeoman's work at the back end for the Cowboys. Heath is far from elite at his position, but he's not a liability in pass coverage and can still come up with a big hit now and then, giving him a steady IDP floor even if he has a limited ceiling.
