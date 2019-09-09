Heath collected nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's blowout win over the Giants.

Heath was all over the field in the win, even making a tackle for loss and two passes defended to add to his impressive stat line. He and Xavier Woods provide a solid duo at the safety position, and will get a solid match up against the Redskins for Week 2.

