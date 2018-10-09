Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Ten tackles Sunday
Heath recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed across 80 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans.
Heath was one of four Cowboys to record double-digit tackles in Sunday's contest, as the safety played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps. He will now shift his focus to Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
