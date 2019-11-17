Heath (shoulder) is not expected to play in Sunday's road test against the Lions, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Heath was forced out of last Sunday night's game against the Vikings with the issue, and only logged limited practice time this week. As always, make sure to check when inactives come out an hour and a half before kickoff before making his absence official. In his stead, Darian Thompson is the likely replacement to draw the start at strong safety Sunday.