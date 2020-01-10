Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Undergoes shoulder surgery
Heath underwent surgery on his left shoulder Friday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Heath dealt with issues in both shoulders for most of the season, but he may be able to avoid a procedure on the right one. The 28-year-old is headed for free agency coming off an unimpressive 2019 campaign in which he had 63 tackles (41 solo) and zero interceptions or forced fumbles.
