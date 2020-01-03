Cowboys' Jeff Heath: Unimpressive in 2019
Heath finished the 2019 season with 63 tackles (41 solo) and seven passes defended in 13 games.
There has always been some question of whether the hard-hitting Heath was anything more than a glorified special-teams ace who was an awkward fit as a starting safety, and the 28-year-old gave doubters plenty of ammunition this year. While a shoulder injury limited him to a career-low in games played and his lowest snap count (734) in three years, he also failed to record an interception for the first time since 2014 and allowed a rough 92.8 QB rating on the 39 pass attempts sent his way. An unrestricted free agent, Heath's tenure in Dallas could be over, although the team's likely cap crunch could invite a reunion at a discount price.
