Heath (shoulder) is ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Bills, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

With Heath sidelined, expect Darian Thompson to take over as Dallas' starting strong safety Thanksgiving Day. The 28-year-old aggravated his lingering shoulder injury during Week 12's game against the Patriots.

