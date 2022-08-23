Sprinkle (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Sprinkle has been dealing with an Achilles issue throughout camp that caused him to miss time off an on. What the exact injury is remains unknown, but Sprinkle will now miss the 2022 season due to the ailment. This likely leaves Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot battling for the final 53-man roster spot at tight end for the Cowboys.
