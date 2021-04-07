Sprinkle is signing a one-year deal with Dallas, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
The 2017 fifth-round pick caught 34 passes in 59 regular-season games during his four season in Washington. Sprinkle now figures to compete for a depth role in Dallas, where Blake Jarwin (knee), Dalton Schultz and Sean McKeon are the other tight ends on the roster. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will add to their TE room during the 2021 NFL Draft.
