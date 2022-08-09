Sprinkle (Achilles) returned to practice Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Sprinkle was sidelined for a week after an Achilles issue flared up, but as expected, the injury wasn't severe and he's already back at practice. The 2017 fifth-round pick agreed to terms on another one-year deal this offseason after the tight end recorded his fewest offensive snaps in 2021 since he was a rookie. With Dalton Schultz locked in as the starter, expect the 6-foot-5, 252-pound Sprinkle to compete with rookie Jake Ferguson and Sean McKeon for a depth role in 2022.
