Sprinkle (Achilles) will not take part in the Cowboys' joint practice with the Chargers on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Sprinkle missed a week of practice in the beginning of August with the injury, but he had been participating since his return. Whether this is more of a precautionary choice, or a flare up is not yet known. The 28-year old is currently competing with Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot for positioning on the Cowboys' tight end positional depth chart, behind locked in starter Dalton Schultz.