Sprinkle (Achilles) will not take part in the Cowboys' joint practice with the Chargers on Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Sprinkle missed a week of practice in the beginning of August with the injury, but he had been participating since his return. Whether this is more of a precautionary choice, or a flare up is not yet known. The 28-year old is currently competing with Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot for positioning on the Cowboys' tight end positional depth chart, behind locked in starter Dalton Schultz.
More News
-
Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Sits out with Achilles injury•
-
Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Re-signs with Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Fills depth role in 2021•
-
Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: One grab in Saturday's win•
-
Cowboys' Jeremy Sprinkle: Two catches against Giants•