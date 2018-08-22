Johnson signed with the Cowboys on Tuesday, DallasCowboys.com reports.

While he's no Earl Thomas, the former Seahawk does have experience with secondary coach Kris Richard's system, which makes Johnson valuable as a fill-in for the injured Xavier Woods (hamstring). Whether he lasts in Dallas long enough to suit up for Week 1 will likely depend on the health of other players rather than Johnson's own efforts.

