Cowboys' Jihad Ward: Sent to Dallas
Ward was traded from Oakland to Dallas for wideout Ryan Switzer.
Ward suited up for just five games in 2017, and he posted two tackles (one solo) and one sack. The third-year pro likely wouldn't see many defensive snaps at end, so he'll bump to defensive tackle where he'll work in a reserve role in 2018.
