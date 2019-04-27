The Cowboys selected Jackson in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

Jackson (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) is a Miami (FL) product who produced well as a three-year starter, totaling 24 sacks and 37.5 tackles for loss in that span. The problem is that Jackson is all skill, no athleticism, as he's not particularly big by defensive end standards but is a well below average athlete at the position (4.86-second 40, 28.5-inch vertical). If he makes the team his best fit might be as an inside rusher in nickel situations.