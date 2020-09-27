site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cowboys-joe-looney-back-in-action | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cowboys' Joe Looney: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Looney (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Looney left the game in the first quarter, but now that he's back healthy, he'll return to his usual starting role as the team's center.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read