Cowboys' Joe Looney: Dealing with knee sprain
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Looney will be re-evaluated Monday after suffering a sprained right knee during Sunday's loss to the Browns, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Monday's tests should reveal whether Looney will be forced to miss any time. Tyler Biadasz took over at center Sunday and would likely start against the Giants in Week 5 if Looney sits out.
